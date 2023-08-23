Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Newton County High School Volleyball Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Newton County High School Volleyball Team.

This team has had an impressive season on the volleyball court thus far.

The Cougars won the Union Tournament, and they have defeated several of their area matchups including, Noxapater, Union, Enterprise, and Pearl.

Congratulations to the Cougars on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

