University of Alabama announces new addition to Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast crew

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced a new addition to their football broadcast Wednesday.

Jim Carabin, the Vice President and General Manager of the Crimson Tide Sports Network, announced Tyler Watts as the new color analyst on the CTSN radio broadcast. Watts, who played quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002, will join Eli Gold, who is broadcasting home games, and Chris Stewart, who is broadcasting away games, in the booth beginning this fall.

Watts will take over the duties of color analyst after former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson, who spent the previous five years as the color analyst, stepped away from the broadcast

Former Alabama outside linebacker Christian Miller will return to the broadcast team for the second consecutive season as the sideline reporter.

The new Alabama broadcast crew will begin their season when the Crimson Tide take on Middle Tennessee State University September 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
James Kelly yells as he leaves the Neshoba County Courthouse after being found guilty in 2021...
Kelly loses appeal in Neshoba County killing
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 32, of Anniston, Ala., was convicted of robbing a liquor store and a...
Man sentenced to over 26 years for armed robberies in Meridian
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say