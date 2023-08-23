Update on Week 1 High School Football matchups
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 1 of the MHSAA High School Football Season kicks off later this week, and with the forecasted weather, several schools are adjusting game times to keep their student-athletes safe from the heat.
Thursday’s game, between Meridian and Quitman, has been pushed back 30 minutes, and it will start at 7:30 PM.
Neshoba Central versus Pearl is still on for 7:00 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.
Philadelphia versus Forest will kick off at 7:00 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.
Northeast Lauderdale versus Pelahatchie will kick off at 7:00 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.
Magee at West Lauderdale is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.
Southeast Lauderdale at Noxapater is scheduled for a 7:30 Pm kick-off.
Choctaw Central versus Union is slated for a 7:30 PM kick-off.
Winona and Newton County will kick off at 7:30, as of Tuesday, August 22.
Clarkdale and Choctaw County will kick off at 7:30 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.
Lanier and Newton will also kick off at 7:30 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.
This week’s matchup between Lake and Enterprise has been pushed back an hour. Kickoff for that game is now 8:00 PM.
If you know you’re school is making changes to your football games this week, please call us at: (601)693-6397
You can also email us at: wtok@wtok.com
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.