Update on Week 1 High School Football matchups

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 1 of the MHSAA High School Football Season kicks off later this week, and with the forecasted weather, several schools are adjusting game times to keep their student-athletes safe from the heat.

Thursday’s game, between Meridian and Quitman, has been pushed back 30 minutes, and it will start at 7:30 PM.

Neshoba Central versus Pearl is still on for 7:00 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.

Philadelphia versus Forest will kick off at 7:00 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.

Northeast Lauderdale versus Pelahatchie will kick off at 7:00 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.

Magee at West Lauderdale is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.

Southeast Lauderdale at Noxapater is scheduled for a 7:30 Pm kick-off.

Choctaw Central versus Union is slated for a 7:30 PM kick-off.

Winona and Newton County will kick off at 7:30, as of Tuesday, August 22.

Clarkdale and Choctaw County will kick off at 7:30 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.

Lanier and Newton will also kick off at 7:30 PM, as of Tuesday, August 22.

This week’s matchup between Lake and Enterprise has been pushed back an hour. Kickoff for that game is now 8:00 PM.

If you know you’re school is making changes to your football games this week, please call us at: (601)693-6397

You can also email us at: wtok@wtok.com

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.