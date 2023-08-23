Weather Alert Day: Excessive heat continues as “heat dome” dominates

Above average highs and even higher heat indices are expected
Above average highs and even higher heat indices are expected
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” (i.e. upper-level ridge of high pressure) continues to bake much of the country. Excessive heat alerts are in effect from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast due to well above average highs and heat indices at or over 110 degrees. Locally, we’re stuck in this boat. We’re expecting highs in the low 100s for Thursday with the humidity leading to heat indices ranging from 110-115. Record challenging heat is also expected for our Thursday.

Friday through the weekend will be similar, but the heat dome does break down and move back West by next week. So, thankfully, temps will fall back to around average by the middle of next week...and rain chances will increase.

There is a chance for isolated showers to pop-up Thursday through Sunday, but more areas stay dry and hot. Continue to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

