Weather Alert Day! Excessive Heat Warnings in effect the next couple of day

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all counties through Wednesday. This warning will carrying over into Thursday lasting through Thursday night at 8pm. Record challenging heat continues with highs in the triple digits and heat indices are up to 120 degrees and potentially over today. Extremely dangerous heat can be expected this afternoon, so be sure to stay in the a/c as much as you possibly can. The heat can make you sick if you are not properly hydrated and outside for too long. Get your water bottles and handheld fans ready and keep them on hand throughout the day.

The heat dome will only intensify high temperatures over the next 6 days. A upper level trough will move in and increase the chances for rainfall by Friday. Rain will not bring much relief from the heat as highs will remain near 100 degrees until Monday of next week. Find multiple ways to stay safe in the life-threatening heat. An elevated threat for wildfire danger is also in place today. Be aware of all burn bans in effect over the area. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

