Woman narrowly escapes injury when spear crashes through windshield

The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why. (KSAT, SHAVONE CANALES, CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas woman is shaken after a 5-foot spear crashed through her windshield while she was driving, narrowly missing her.

Shavone Canales was shocked when her windshield suddenly shattered after 9 p.m. Sunday night while she was driving to a friend’s house outside Converse. She called 911 after realizing a spear had broken through the glass and lodged in the steering column, just inches above her lap.

“It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that,” Canales said.

She recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully removed the hunting tool, which was about five feet long, from her car.

Canales believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but why someone would do that is a question that so far no one can answer.

“It was not road rage or anything. This was unprovoked and just completely random,” she said. “I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody. I’m just thankful to be alive because I mean, I have kids.”

Though not injured, Canales says the incident will hurt her budget. She will have to pay about $400 to fix her broken windshield.

A preliminary police report says officers did not find the person who threw the spear.

