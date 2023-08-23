Work begins on Dale Drive bridge in Marion

A bridge on Dale Drive in Marion near the 4-way stop is closed for about 3 months.
A bridge on Dale Drive in Marion near the 4-way stop is closed for about 3 months.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A major construction project began Wednesday in Marion that will have a considerable impact on traffic.

A bridge on Dale Drive, near the 4-way stop, is being replaced. It means traffic in both directions from that point will have to detour. An estimated 12,000 cars a day travel that road.

Crews will need a week to tear the bridge down and remove the debris.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill asks the public to be patient.

Gill said, weather permitting, the work is expected to take about 90 days to complete.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
James Kelly yells as he leaves the Neshoba County Courthouse after being found guilty in 2021...
Kelly loses appeal in Neshoba County killing
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday crash in Scott County.
Two die in Scott County crash

Latest News

Election 2023
Runoff Election Information
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Check on your loved ones
Weather Alert Day! Excessive Heat Warnings in effect the next couple of day