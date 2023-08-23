Work begins on Dale Drive bridge in Marion
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A major construction project began Wednesday in Marion that will have a considerable impact on traffic.
A bridge on Dale Drive, near the 4-way stop, is being replaced. It means traffic in both directions from that point will have to detour. An estimated 12,000 cars a day travel that road.
Crews will need a week to tear the bridge down and remove the debris.
Marion Mayor Larry Gill asks the public to be patient.
Gill said, weather permitting, the work is expected to take about 90 days to complete.
