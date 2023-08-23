Work begins on Dale Drive bridge in Marion

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A major construction project began Wednesday in Marion that will have a considerable impact on traffic.

A bridge on Dale Drive, near the 4-way stop, is being replaced. It means traffic in both directions from that point will have to detour. An estimated 12,000 cars a day travel that road.

Crews will need a week to tear the bridge down and remove the debris.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill asks the public to be patient.

“I do want to let people know that it is going to be an inconvenience to go around. We still want people to come to Marion and do business in Marion and shop with these Marion businesses. It’s just going to take a little time to get around the bridge, but it’s going to open back up. We did very good job of pacing the project so that all the materials are in. And I believe these guys are going to be working every single day now. We didn’t just jump up and tear out the bridge. We made sure that the material was in and that when they got on the bridge, they were going to stay on the bridge. So, we’re excited about the process we put in place to make sure that this is a smooth transition.”

Gill said, weather permitting, the work is expected to take about 90 days to complete.

