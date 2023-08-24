Anderson Regional Health System hosts its nursing scholarship luncheon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local health system hosted a scholarship luncheon for seven Meridian Community College nursing students.

Anderson Regional Health System hosted its 35th Meridian Community College Nursing Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday.

Jan Farrington, one of Anderson’s Board of Directors, shares why it is so important for the hospital to give back to the community in this way.

“This program started in 1988 and we started with two scholarships, and it’s grown through the years and it was a very good thing for the hospital because it not only gives the young people opportunities, but it helps us realize that we’re building the future. Of course, you know, everyone knows how important nursing is to any hospital and we want to just be an active part in that,” said Farrington.

Each individual full scholarship is named after one of the founders of the hospital.

One recipient said she feels so honored to receive her first-ever scholarship.

“I am so appreciative of this scholarship. It’s it takes a lot of stress, you know, not having to work as much, going to school and to pay for school. I’m second career, so I’m paying for this totally out of my pocket. So it means a lot for their selfless contribution to my education,” said Garner.

Another recipient, Rachel McCollough, said it is truly a blessing to receive this scholarship, not only for her but for the community as well.

Each scholarship recipient was required to fill out an application, submit an essay detailing why they chose nursing as a career, have a high cumulative GPA, and be enrolled in MCC’s full-time Nursing Associate Program.

