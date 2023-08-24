City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:13 AM on August 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 10:26 AM on August 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:27 AM on August 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 20thStreet. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.