City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TRACEY A DAVIS1977HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
LANCE OVERLAND1991100 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LAURA P DUPLECHIN196710135 RUNNYMEDE ST BATON ROUGE, LASHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:13 AM on August 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:26 AM on August 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:27 AM on August 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 20thStreet. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
James Kelly yells as he leaves the Neshoba County Courthouse after being found guilty in 2021...
Kelly loses appeal in Neshoba County killing
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist.
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

Officers responded to the 4300 block of 20th Street.
Vehicles damaged by gunfire overnight
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 3023
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2023
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus