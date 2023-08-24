City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TRACEY A DAVIS
|1977
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|LANCE OVERLAND
|1991
|100 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|LAURA P DUPLECHIN
|1967
|10135 RUNNYMEDE ST BATON ROUGE, LA
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:13 AM on August 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:26 AM on August 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:27 AM on August 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 20thStreet. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
