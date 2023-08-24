FEMA: How to protect yourself, report disaster fraud

-
-(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After a disaster, such as the tornado damage in Louin earlier this year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals often attempt to take advantage of survivors.

FEMA encouraged survivors to watch for and report any suspicious activity.

Here are a few protection tips, including:

  • Always ask to see identification; FEMA personnel always will have an official identification badge
  • Do not offer any personal information unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative
  • Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from your local officials on disaster fraud and scams
  • Check with local law enforcement to ensure your identity is protected.

FEMA said federal agencies, such as the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Small Business Administration, never will charge you for disaster assistance.

To report a fraud or scam:

For more information about how to prevent possible disaster fraud, please click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
James Kelly yells as he leaves the Neshoba County Courthouse after being found guilty in 2021...
Kelly loses appeal in Neshoba County killing
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist.
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles happened on I-59 in Sumter County around 2...
Lane still blocked on I-59 in Sumter County
Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools
Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools
Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools
STEM Kit donation
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Stay in the a/c as much as you can
Weather Alert Day! Excessive heat prevails