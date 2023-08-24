Lane still blocked on I-59 in Sumter County

A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles happened on I-59 in Sumter County around 2...
A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles happened on I-59 in Sumter County around 2 a.m. Thursday
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles happened on I-59 in Sumter County around 2 a.m. Thursday and a lane is still blocked as of 10:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The southbound lane near the 20 mile marker will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating and will provide updates.

