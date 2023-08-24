Lane still blocked on I-59 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles happened on I-59 in Sumter County around 2 a.m. Thursday and a lane is still blocked as of 10:30 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The southbound lane near the 20 mile marker will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating and will provide updates.

