MDOT to host job fair in Newton

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will host a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Newton.

Job openings include maintenance technicians, engineering technicians and maintenance technician supervisors. On-site interviews will take place at the event.

The job fair will be at the auditorium of MDOT’s District 5 headquarters, 7759 U.S. Highway 80 in Newton, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about open positions and how to apply, click here.

