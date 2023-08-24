Mississippi veteran receives Purple Heart 17 years after combat brain injury

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pins a Purple Heart Medal on retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan, as...
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith pins a Purple Heart Medal on retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan, as Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, MIssissippi's adjutant general, looks on.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi veteran who received a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Iraq 17 years ago is now officially being recognized by the Army for his combat wounds.

Retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan was presented the Purple Heart Medal by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during a ceremony at Camp Shelby Wednesday afternoon.

Hogan suffered a TBI in Iraq on Sept. 11, 2006, when his Army vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device.

At that time, the Army did not award Purple Hearts for Hogan’s type of injury.

But now, the Department of Defense does authorize the medal for traumatic brain injuries suffered in combat.

Hogan’s Purple Heart was approved just four months ago.

“It’s just an honor to serve your country and that’s really the essence of today’s ceremony, that even though my name is on the Purple Heart, it’s really for my whole community and state,” Hogan said.

“We do a lot of important things, but when you put a Purple Heart on a deserving soldier, that’ pretty incredible,” Hyde-Smith said. “That is really significant.”

Hogan, a Purvis native, served in the Army from 2002-2018.

