Mr. Bruce Hall

Bruce Hall
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Bruce Hall will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Levy Methodist Church, Matherville with Rev. Willie Kinslow officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hall, 62, of Shubuta, who died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Diversicare of Meridian.

