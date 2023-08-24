Funeral services for Mr. Tommy McCoy will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Mr. McCoy, 49, of Meridian, who died Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.