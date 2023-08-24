Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Blanks will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Galilee Baptist Church, Rose Hill with Rev. Clinton McGruder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Blanks, 76, of Enterprise, who died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church.

