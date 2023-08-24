Funeral services for Ms. Jackie Brewster will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Miller and Rev. Cara Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s in charge of arrangements. Ms. Brewster, 61, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, August 20, 2023 at her residence.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.