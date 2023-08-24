Funeral services for Ms. Tammy Terrell Strickland were held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Galilee Baptist Church, Pachuta with Rev. Rose Bumpers officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Strickland, 54, of Dallas, TX, who died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her residence.

