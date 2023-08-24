Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ochsner Rush Health donated more than 200 STEM kits to Southeast Elementary and Northeast Elementary.

Each school received more than 100 of the ambulance building kits. The kits were put together by Ochsner Rush employees from throughout the region.

This is the first year for all LCSD elementary students to take computer science where they will use these kits.

