Panthers and Wildcats prepare for Kick-Off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 1 of the MHSAA High School Football Season kicks off on Thursday night, as the Meridian Wildcats travel to Quitman to take on the Panthers.

Panthers Head Coach, Rashad Gandy, is entering his fifth year as head coach of Quitman High School, and he and his team are just itching to get out on the field and begin their season.

“We’re excited about it. The kids are excited about it. It’s been a long off-season. The kids have worked hard, worked hard this summer. You know, it’s that point of the season, that you’re kind of tired of beating up on yourselves, and you just want to go out and test your skills against some other opponent,” Coach Gandy said.

Meanwhile, Thursday night will be the first time Meridian’s Head Football Coach, Marcus Boyles, will be on the sideline for a game since he’s come out of retirement.

Coach Boyles and his team know they have a tall task ahead of themselves on Thursday night.

“You know, we’re playing a really good Quitman team that is just loaded with athletes. You know, golly, you know, they got a Division One Running Back, a Quarterback that’s a Division One athlete, so we got our work cut out for us tomorrow night,” Coach Boyles said.

The Panthers and Wildcats will kick of at 7:30 PM on Thursday night due to the heat wave.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.