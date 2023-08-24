RCA welcomes new Head of School

By Anna Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The new school year is officially underway and one local school has a new Head of School.

Russell Christian Academy is excited to have Mrs. Jamie Morphis as the new Head of School. While she has been working at RCA for 15 years, she says she is excited for this new role and is looking forward to serving the Lord in this capacity.

“I’m super passionate about Biblical integration. I want to teach students from a Biblical worldview, which means that we are showing them how to interpret science and math and English in the way that God’s word tells us. So, we just want to teach our students who God is, according to his word and disciple them along in that journey,” said Mrs. Jamie Morphis, Head of School.

Russell Christian Academy is a family friendly environment that offers Pre-K through 12th grade and has many extracurricular activities.

