Weather Alert Day! Excessive heat prevails

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect and the dangerous temperatures are here to stay for the rest of the week as we remain under a heat dome. Temps are expected to continue to break/challenge the record again today with highs near 100 degrees. Stay safe during the day and be sure to practice heat safety. Heat indices could reach up to 115 degrees and there is a significant threat for heat related illnesses.

A trough will bring an increased but very small chance of scattered showers and storms later this afternoon. Stray showers remain in the forecast for Friday, clearing out Saturday then returning again on Sunday. The small chance for rain will not bring much, if any, relief from the heat. However, by Monday the chance of rain will increase and temperatures will decrease.

