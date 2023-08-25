Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy Clay County, Kentucky, has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police said the boy was found safe and the alert was dismissed at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials initially said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on where the child was found.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

