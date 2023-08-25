Chris Bullock seeks GOP nomination for Dist. 1 Supervisor in Tuesday primary runoff

Bullock Seeks Runoff Victory
Bullock Seeks Runoff Victory(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Republican candidates for Lauderdale County District 1 Supervisor will be facing off in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

Chris Bullock and JJ Anders came out of the field of five GOP contenders in the primary three weeks ago as they look to replace Jonathan Wells, who did not seek re-election.

News 11 sat down with Bullock and asked him why he feels he’s the best candidate for the District One post.

“I do believe I am the most qualified candidate running in this race,” said Bullock. “I’ve been endorsed by Clayton Cobbler, our longtime County Coroner and by George Thomas, our longtime City Councilman. These guys have experience in serving our community and they see me, a candidate, as serving Lauderdale County since I was 15 years old. I’m prepared and dedicated to serving you and I’m humbling ask for your prayers and support this Tuesday.”

The winner between Bullock and Anders will meet Democrat winner Tyrone Johnson in the November general election.

