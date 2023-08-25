City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EBONY MOORE19851983 DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CHRISTOPHER B GRAHAM1979HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
RYAN A JACKSON19964645 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CURSHEKA A JOHNSON1994107 71ST PL APT 11 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

