City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2023
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EBONY MOORE
|1985
|1983 DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CHRISTOPHER B GRAHAM
|1979
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|RYAN A JACKSON
|1996
|4645 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CURSHEKA A JOHNSON
|1994
|107 71ST PL APT 11 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2023, at 6:00 AM
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
MERIDIAN, Miss.
