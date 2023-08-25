ECCC, Central MS Home School Support Group partner to host area home school event

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - In Newton County, one community college and support group hosted a networking home school event for families wanting to get helpful resources as many begin their school year.

Central Mississippi Homeschool Support Group and East Central Community College partnered together on Friday to host an area homeschool kickoff event.

Several different organizations ranging from East Central’s Fine Arts and Admission Departments, Mississippi State University’s Extension Service, Neshoba County’s 4-H Club, and many others gave out information to homeschool families.

“East Central has been very gracious to extend any assistance that they can offer the home school community. This is probably my sixth year home schooling and this is the largest home school kickoff that we have had. There’s been a lot more support. We’re very, very thankful for everything that East Central has done for us. There are so many booths here that offer such great things for our community,” said Karen Cooper, a parent and member of Central Mississippi Homeschool Support Group.

Some students share what they enjoy most about home school.

“Well, creative writing really lets me exercise my imagination in Spanish. Well, I just feel like it’s fun to know another language,” said Sadie Cooper, a fifth grader.

“I get to be with my parents and spend more family time while learning,” said Ann Marie Goza, a fourth grader.

“Science is neat because you can learn almost about anything in science,” said Mabry Shoemaker, a fourth grader.

Another parent and member of the support group, Morgan Goza, said she has formed some valuable friendships through the group.

“One of my favorite parts about homeschooling are the families that I’ve met. We have become best friends and not only friends, but we we are honestly more like family members. We love each other and we support each other and we want what’s best for our children and it’s just been a wonderful way to meet new people that I probably never would have met. But now I have made wonderful relationships and I can’t wait to see what these kids will do in their futures,” said Goza.

If you would like more information about the organization and any upcoming events, you are encouraged to visit the Central Mississippi Homeschool Support Group’s Facebook page.

