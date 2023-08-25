Final roster spots on the line when the Saints hosts the Texans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints conducted their final practice in preparation for their game on Sunday against the Texans. The roster has some spots on the back end, that could be on the line on Sunday night.

“I think there’s a few battles that are tightly contested. So I think this game will be important in a couple of those battles. We’ll see how it plays out. We got a lot of information now. This will be one last opportunity to make an evaluation of where our guys are at,” said head coach Dennis Allen.

When that 53-man roster is in place, Coach Allen expects his team to contend for the postseason. The Saints are currently the betting favorite to win the NFC South.

“I like what we’re building here. I like the trajectory that were on as a football team. So yeah, when you feel like you got a pretty good team. Yeah, you feel pretty confident about it. Call it what you will, but our like our team,” said Allen

Coach Allen announced that Derek Carr will not play in the game on Sunday against the Texans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.