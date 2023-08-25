Fire claims the life of 13-year-old

A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.
A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.(Cristy Osborne)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 13-year-old boy died in a structure fire Thursday night around 10 p.m. It happened at Lakeside Trailer Park at 10415 Rabbit Road.

The mobile home was fully engulfed by the time volunteer firefighters arrived.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said one person was able to escape the fire at Lot 112.

A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.
A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.(Cristy Osborne)

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

A 13-year-old boy died in a fire on Rabbit Road late Thursday.
A 13-year-old boy died in a fire on Rabbit Road late Thursday.(Cristy Osborne)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Officers responded to the 4300 block of 20th Street.
Vehicles damaged by gunfire overnight

Latest News

Wendy's Giant of the Week 8/24: Rhett Gray
Tree falls at Poplar Springs Drive and 26th Street
Tree falls on Poplar Springs Drive
Money (generic)
Reward offered in 2022 Pickens County burglary case
Another dangerously hot day
Weather Alert Day! Horrendous heat is not letting up for the weekend