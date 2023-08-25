Funeral Services for Henry E. Taylor, 77, of Butler will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1100 A.M. at the chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Henry E. Taylor passed away August 23, 2023 at his residence. He was born on January 9, 1946 in Butler to Robert L. and Billie Smith Taylor. He was retired from Georgia Pacific as a rewinder operator.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley K. Taylor; brother, Bob Taylor and wife Dana; brother, Bill Taylor; sister, Jackie Haney and husband Harry; sister, Betty Henderson and husband Tommy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Billie Smith Taylor; wife, Kay A. Taylor; and son, James “Scott” Taylor.

Pallbearers James Hall, Gaines Todd, Broox Scott, Bobby Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, and Patrick Taylor.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

