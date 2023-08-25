Justin “JJ” Anders seeks GOP nomination for Dist. 1 Supervisor in Tuesday primary runoff

Justin "JJ" Anders in primary runoff
Justin "JJ" Anders in primary runoff(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Republican candidates for Lauderdale County District 1 supervisor meet in a runoff Tuesday, Aug. 29, to determine the GOP nominee for the office.

Justin “JJ” Anders placed first in the Aug. 8 primary, taking 49.69% of the vote in a 3-person race, a fraction of a percentage point short of the 50 percent plus one majority needed to win. Chris Bullock placed second with 35.26% of the vote. Both will be on Tuesday’s District 1 Republican ballot.

News 11 sat down with Anders to find out why he believes you should vote for him Aug. 29.

“I’m a business guy. I’m not a politician. You know, I had my own business. I grew it. I was able to sell it, which was a great business decision. And I want to bring my business as the a fresh look at the board of supervisors. We were doing a great job. I just want to take the football from Jonathan Wells, and let’s keep going forward.”

Anders, who was born and raised here, noted that he used his own money to start two local businesses and knows the value of a dollar. He said he wants to use that experience to look after your tax dollars.

