Mr. Mark E. Gunn, age 62, of Meridian, Mississippi, departed this life Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and transitioned to his eternal heavenly home. He passed peacefully in his sleep and awoke in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Milling Funeral Home Chapel in Union, Mississippi, with Dr. Rhett G. Payne, III, Rev. Bo Kyle, Rev. Mike Allen, and Rev. Rusty Walton officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.

Born on February 24, 1961, in Scott County, Mississippi, to loving parents Penson and Yvonne Gunn, Mark was a1979 graduate of Leake Academy. He continued his education at East Central Junior College, graduating in 1981. It was there that he met Sherry Winstead, who became the love of his life and eventually his wife. Both continued their education at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where Mark received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography in 1983. He and Sherry married on October 12, 1985, at Sherry’s home church, First Baptist of Union.

After working in a variety of jobs, Mark felt led to pursue his dream of becoming an educator at the community college level and earned his Master of Arts degree in History from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1991. His teaching career included stints at Piney Woods Country Life School, R.H. Watkins High School in Laurel, and Meridian Community College since 1999. A beloved instructor, he was passionate about imparting knowledge and investing in the lives of his students.

Also a gifted musician, Mark served several churches as a Music Minister through the years. For the past twenty years, Mark was a faithful member of Meridian’s First Presbyterian Church and his servant’s heart was evident to all who knew him.

A man of faith who diligently studied and lived by the word of God, Mark loved the Lord with all his heart and his first priority was serving Him. Though he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, we rejoice that he is now safely at home in the presence of his Savior.

Mr. Gunn is survived by his loving wife, Sherry, of Meridian; nephew, Christopher Gomillion and wife, Jaci, of Ridgeland; mother-in-“love” Peggy Palmer of Union; brother-in-law Greg Winstead of Union, sister-in-law Pam Arthur and husband Ronald of Union; and niece Kayleigh Vance of Starkville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Penson E. Gunn, Jr. and Mary Yvonne Gunn; his sister, Janie Faith Gunn Gomillion and brother-in law, Erbert Gomillion, Jr.

Serving as pallbearers are Todd Vance, Gerald Lockley, A. M. (Bubber) Wallace, III, John Reeves, Dr. Jim Dauphine, Dr. Mike Nanney, David Hankins and Dave Graeser. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Comans and the elders and deacons of First Presbyterian Church.

The family requests that any memorials be made to the Music Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Meridian, MS, or a favorite charity.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

