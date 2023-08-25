One Mississippi the newest state song shown off at The Max

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Thursday night at The Max, the songwriter and performer Steve Azar held a concert for people to come out and hear One Mississippi.

This song is not only to the state but Meridian as well.

One Mississippi was written and recorded in the Governor’s Studio at The Max.

After winning the title of state song, Steve wanted more people to understand the meaning of the lyrics, so he partnered with Sara Frances Hardy, a local author and illustrator, to turn the song into a children’s book.

“The most important thing to me is for kids to come away with positive feelings about Mississippi to be. Proud of all. Of the great things that have happened and are happening in our state, and I think that that is what both the song and the book highlights,” said Hardy.

There’s so much history and culture that you can celebrate, and it’s in that song, and I, you know, like I said, and hey, nobody had ever recorded here. The first time any song got recorded here was One Mississippi. We broke the studio in, and we’re back here. So, I think that’s more than just trying to figure things out that’s meant to be,” said Azar.

You can listen to One Mississippi on any of the major streaming platforms.

