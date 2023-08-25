Philadelphia man dies in Hwy. 16 crash

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck early Friday on Highway 16 in Leake County claimed the life of Zackery Holmes, 27, of Philadelphia.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Holmes was a passenger on a Polaris that collided with an F-150 truck on Highway 16 about 12.45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The F-150 driven by 52-year-old Harla Oliphant of Carthage, Miss., was traveling east on Highway 16. The Polaris was driven by 21-year-old Mason Cranfill of Philadelphia, also traveling east, according to MHP.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

