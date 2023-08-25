Reward offered in 2022 Pickens County burglary case

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanks to an anonymous donor, a reward is now available to anyone who can help bring the suspects responsible for a 2022 burglary to justice.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction after firearms were stolen and security equipment damaged on Pickens County Road 13 the night of October 30, 2022.

Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell said that someone knows who is responsible for this.

“We hope the reward will serve as an inventive for them to do the right thing and come forward,” Powell said.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin said this case is a public safety concern.

“This burglary resulted in a number of weapons now in the hands of criminals in our community,” said Hamlin. “This is a public safety concern we’re anxious to resolve before anyone is hurt.”

Anyone with information can contact Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 367-2000 or at www.pcsoal.org

