Lottery ticket bought in Meridian pays off big

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $240,142.90 was won by a player who purchased the ticket at Xpress Lane on Hwy. 39 North in Meridian!

The player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Aug. 24, drawing.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing is reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Million is up to an estimated $52 million with an estimated cash value of $24.6 million. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $345 million with an estimated cash value of $165.5 million.

