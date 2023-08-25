Two suspects arrested in multi-county auto-burglary ring

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A two-county auto burglary ring, that included a Louisville police cruiser, lands several people in jail.

19-year-old Gavin Stovall is charged with four counts of auto burglary. A 16-year-old is also facing the same charges.

Winston County investigators say the break-ins happened early Monday morning on Mars Hill Road.

Deputies believe an officer’s AR-15, ballistic vest and handgun were taken. Two guns were also taken in separate break-ins.

Investigators were able to get home security footage of a car connected to the crimes in Winston and Neshoba counties.

Stovall is charged with seven counts of auto burglary in Neshoba County.

18-year-old Markevious Clemons is charged with five counts of auto burglary in Neshoba County. Deputies said they don’t believe he is connected to the Winston County case.

The incidents remain under investigation.

