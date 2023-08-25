Two suspects arrested in multi-county auto-burglary ring

A two-county auto burglary ring, that included a Louisville police cruiser, lands several...
A two-county auto burglary ring, that included a Louisville police cruiser, lands several people in jail.(MGN)
By Winston Reed
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A two-county auto burglary ring, that included a Louisville police cruiser, lands several people in jail.

19-year-old Gavin Stovall is charged with four counts of auto burglary. A 16-year-old is also facing the same charges.

Winston County investigators say the break-ins happened early Monday morning on Mars Hill Road.

Deputies believe an officer’s AR-15, ballistic vest and handgun were taken. Two guns were also taken in separate break-ins.

Investigators were able to get home security footage of a car connected to the crimes in Winston and Neshoba counties.

Stovall is charged with seven counts of auto burglary in Neshoba County.

18-year-old Markevious Clemons is charged with five counts of auto burglary in Neshoba County. Deputies said they don’t believe he is connected to the Winston County case.

The incidents remain under investigation.

A two-county auto burglary ring, that included a Louisville police cruiser, lands several...
A two-county auto burglary ring, that included a Louisville police cruiser, lands several people in jail.(Winston County Sheriff/WCBI)

Copyright 2023 WCBI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Hwy 39 southbound near EMEPA
18-wheeler mishap snarls morning southbound traffic on Hwy. 39 S
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

Latest News

Aldi’s deal to buy Southeastern Grocers stores did not include the pharmacy business.
Winn Dixie pharmacies are closing ahead of sale to Aldi
The jackpot for Saturday’s Match 5 drawing is reset to an estimated $50,000.
Lottery ticket bought in Meridian pays off big
ECCC and Central MS Home School Support Group partner together to host an area home school event.
ECCC, Central MS Home School Support Group partner to host area home school event
A wreck early Friday on Highway 16 in Leake County claimed the life of Zackery Holmes, 27, of...
Philadelphia man dies in Hwy. 16 crash