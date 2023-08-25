WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday due to Excessive Heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The “heat dome” (i.e. upper level ridge of high pressure) is still the dominant player in our forecast. So, plan for highs to reach around 100 degrees again for Friday. This will be record challenging heat considering the current record high for Meridian on Friday is 102 degrees (set back in 2000).

Aside from this, it’ll remain humid. So, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our area on Friday because heat index values at or over 110 degrees are likely . However, there’s a possible saving grace.... rain! There’s a chance for scattered showers & storms on Friday afternoon. If these fall in your area (depending on the timing), they could bring a nice relief from the stifling heat. So, make sure to carry an umbrella on Friday afternoon in case some rain finds you.

The dangerous heat will follow us into the weekend, so make sure to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Sunday, the infamous “heat dome” will have moved back west, and an upper-level trough of low pressure will be allowed to dip across our region. This will lead to highs falling back closer to the average (low-mid 90s) next week, and there will also be more rain chances. This feature could also help steer a possible tropical cyclone away from the MS/AL Gulf Coast. See below for more details.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a tropical disturbance in the W/NW Caribbean Sea that has a likely chance for development over the next several days. The disturbance will gradually drift towards the Yucatan Channel, and it’ll eventually move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by late this weekend or early next week. It’ll have to battle wind shear (that would help slow its development), but it’s definitely one to watch because several forecast models want to develop this system.

It’s too soon to say where this will go, but it looks like there will be a pattern in place that could steer this system more towards Florida...then the Atlantic. However, this system hasn’t even formed yet...so there’s nothing to hang our hats on now. Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

