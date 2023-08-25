Weather Alert Day! Horrendous heat is not letting up for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! It’s the same story just a different day, the hazardous heat keeps much of the viewing area under an Excessive Heat Warning until Saturday night at 10pm. Choctaw county remains under a Heat Advisory until 9pm Saturday. The elevated threat for wildfire danger continues today, so outdoor burning is discouraged. Stay safe in the heat through the day and weekend the upper level ridge has not broken down yet.

However, there is a small change to today’s forecast with the return of scattered showers and storms moving in this afternoon. Stray showers are possible as early as 1pm and will be followed by scattered storms between 3-6pm. Luckily rain is expected to clear by the start of kickoff on this football Friday!

Update on the Tropics:

TS Storm Franklin is expected to reach category 2 hurricane strength by next week. It is not bringing any impacts to the U.S. Disturbance 1 could likely become tropical over the next few days as it nears the Gulf of Mexico. Warm sea-surface temperatures could help fuel this Disturbance as it enters the Gulf. Upper level flow will steer the disorganized cluster of thunderstorms more towards Florida. As of now no impacts are expected to our area. Disturbance 2 is looking less impressive as we close out the week, and Disturbance 3 could become tropical by early next week. Continue to plan for the heat and the hurricane season. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.