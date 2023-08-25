Winn Dixie pharmacies are closing ahead of sale to Aldi

(WLOX) - Getting your prescriptions filled at a Winn Dixie pharmacy will no longer be an option by the end of the year. That’s because Aldi’s deal to buy Southeastern Grocers stores did not include the pharmacy business.

“Prior to the closing of the proposed merger agreements recently announced, Southeastern Grocers has entered into agreements to transfer prescription files to certain CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens,” said Meredith Hurley, Senior Director of Communications & Community Southeastern Grocers Inc.

Hurley said Winn Dixie pharmacy customers will be given plenty of notice before their prescriptions are transferred. They anticipate all pharmacy files will be transferred by the end of 2023.

“We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure that our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and that there won’t be any delay in service.”

Southeastern Grocers will continue to operate Winn Dixie supermarkets until the sale to Aldi closes in 2024. But the pharmacies will close before then, by the end of 2023.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise since Aldi operates much smaller stores without pharmacies, bakeries, or delis.

Hurley added that some Winn Dixie pharmacy employees could find work at CVS or Walgreens.

“While we can’t speak for them, they have both shared that they know the quality of our team, and they have expressed a desire to interview our talented and passionate pharmacy associates,” Hurley said.

