Football Friday Tailgate: Lake at Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lake Hornets took on the Enterprise Bulldogs in this week’s Football Friday Tailgate.

It was all Lake early on, as the Hornets were able to block a punt and return it for a touchdown to go up 6-0.

Hornets would attempt the two-Point-conversion, as O’darius Johnson took the snap and bulldozed his way into the endzone.

Two-Point-Conversion good, and the Hornets lead it 8-0 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs would come back, and tie it heading into halftime, and then the floodgates opened.

Lake missed a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the game, as they tried to win it.

Bulldogs win this week’s Football Friday Tailgate matchup.

Final score: 21-20.

