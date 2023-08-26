Football Friday Tailgate: Lake at Enterprise
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lake Hornets took on the Enterprise Bulldogs in this week’s Football Friday Tailgate.
It was all Lake early on, as the Hornets were able to block a punt and return it for a touchdown to go up 6-0.
Hornets would attempt the two-Point-conversion, as O’darius Johnson took the snap and bulldozed his way into the endzone.
Two-Point-Conversion good, and the Hornets lead it 8-0 in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs would come back, and tie it heading into halftime, and then the floodgates opened.
Lake missed a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the game, as they tried to win it.
Bulldogs win this week’s Football Friday Tailgate matchup.
Final score: 21-20.
