Game of the week: West Lauderdale defeats Magee

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Our first game of the week matchup for the 2023 high school football season features the West Lauderdale Knights vs. the Magee Trojans.

West Lauderdale opened their season at home with a 58-19 win, in front of a jam packed crowd that showed up for week one.

On their opening drive, the Knights marched right down the field to go up 7-0.

After the teams traded touchdowns early in the first quarter, West Lauderdale was quickly able to hold a large lead.

The Knights defense weren’t letting anything on the ground get passed them either. Each of the Trojans two 4th down attempts in the first quarter failed, and the Knights were able to capitalize.

Early in the second quarter, after the Knights defense made a 3rd down stop- the Trojans would go to punt, but the snap was muffed. DB/WR Kendrick Brown easily picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown to bring the Knights up 28-7, after a successful two point conversion attempt.

The Knights start off the season 1-0, and will travel to Clarkdale next week to take on the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

