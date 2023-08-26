The Gulf begins to churn as Tropical Depression Ten forms

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Depression Ten has formed off of the Yucatan Penisula and will strengthen over the coming days as it pushes towards the Florida coast.

Current winds are 30 mph with a pressure of 1006 mb.

Currently, this storm is almost stationary and not moving much just off the coast of Mexico and it seems it will continue building strength.  Models are showing it making its way towards Florida by the middle part of next week.

Make sure you stay tuned and come back for more information as the next named storm will be Idalia and it’s looking ever so likely that Ten will be named that.

