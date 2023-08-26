Hurricane Franklin becomes the second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season

By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season has formed.

Hurricane Franklin strengthened Saturday morning (Aug. 26), with the latest advisory finding the storm has 75 miles-per-hour sustained winds as it moves northwest in the Eastern Caribbean at 7 mph. The storm is not expected to pose any threat to the Gulf Coast or the Eastern seaboard.

Franklin is the second hurricane to form in the Atlantic after Hurricane Don in July. Don was a Category 1 hurricane at its peak strength.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Franklin to become a major hurricane by Tuesday as it moves northwest. It will then make a northeastward turn towards Bermuda and weaken while remaining a hurricane.

While the majority of the impacts of Franklin will be over the open waters, the NHC outlined the risk of rip currents that can be present on the East Coast caused by far-away hurricanes.

Even on fair-weather days, storms far offshore can cause dangerous rip currents and it is important to check with your local National Weather Service office before entering the waters.

Gulf Storm

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring Invest 93L with a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

An area of thunderstorm activity located near the Yucatán channel has become more organized Saturday morning. The Hurricane Hunters are set to conduct a recon mission on Sunday.

The area of low pressure is forecast to become more organized as it remains in the Northwest Caribbean and far southern Gulf before being pulled northeastward by the start of the week.

Models are in agreement that the Florida coastline will likely be impacted by a storm this week. This system is forecast to stay to the east of Louisiana due to an upper-level low moving across the northern US midweek, steering the system to the northeast.

We could see an increase in moisture as the system enters the northern Gulf along with a cold front dropping across our area at the start of the week bringing us storm chances.

