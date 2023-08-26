Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen

Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen as it gets into an environment that favors it...
Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen as it gets into an environment that favors it allowing it to grow to major hurricane strength by Monday.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen as it gets into an environment that favors it allowing it to grow to major hurricane strength by Monday.

Currently, Franklin is the second hurricane of the 20203 Atlantic season, with winds of 75 mph with a pressure of 989 mb.

This storm looks to stay away from the East Coast but will bring dangerous waves to the coast of the Carolinas as it nears that area. The Island of Bermuda needs to keep a close eye on this storm as it will be near major hurricane strength as it approaches the Island.

Other than this storm we are watching 3 other areas of development with one being in the Gulf of Mexico. Make sure you stay updated as we head into the end of the weekend.

