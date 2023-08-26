New Animal Control Supervisor in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a new face helping the city of Meridian get a handle on its stray problem.

The former operational manager of a service company says, “I had a great job, but the lord put it on my heart to do this”.

He says that we’re told to be keepers of the garden and all of god’s creatures.

And that’s exactly what he plans to do here for the city of meridian.

“Meridian does have a problem with dogs running at large. There’s a city ordinance that says any dog in the incorporated city limits of Meridian cannot run at large. That means anytime it’s out of an enclosure or your house, it has to be on a leash. And we have a lot of people that don’t obey by that law. What we want to try to do here is make sure that every animal that’s adopted. From our shelter is spayed or neutered before it leaves, and then we like to offer some low cost options for the public to get their pets spay and neutered. We can educate the public and provide outlets for them to have their pets offered. Hopefully we’ll be able to get our hands upon this situation and resolve the issue.” said McCary.

Animal Control is always taking volunteers.

If you’re interested, go to the animal control building and fill out a form.

Mccary says he appreciates all the support he’s gotten so far and that he wants to continue to move in a positive direction.

Doing what he can for as many as he can.

