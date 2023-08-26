U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent scam to steal your money is happening in the state, and the U.S. Marshals in the Southern District are letting you know how to avoid it.

A press release says con artists are calling the public and attempting to scare them into sending money.

“In the recent weeks, we have seen an increase of impersonators calling the public and using names of actual law enforcement officers and federal judges informing the public they have missed jury duty and a fine or bond must now be paid,” said Chief Deputy Shermaine Sullivan of the Southern District of Mississippi.

“Our office is aware of these calls from scammers and is actively checking into the source of the calls,” Sullivan said. “We want to encourage the public to reach out in any questionable scenario of receiving a call or written notice regarding paying money to avoid arrest.”

If you receive these calls, you are urged to report the call to your local FBI office (https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us), or U.S. District Court Clerk’s office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement.

During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. They then tell victims they can avoid arrest by sending money or by bringing money to a location the scammer provides, a press release says.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

Things To Know:

  • U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.
  • Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
  • Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.
  • You can remain anonymous when you report.
  • If the scammer provides a court order, authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.

