Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues into Sunday as the Gulf of Mexico stirs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dangerous heat is going to be continuing for east Mississippi and western Alabama with an increase in wildfire danger as well.

Dangerous heat is going to be continuing for east Mississippi and western Alabama with an increase in wildfire danger as well.

Temperatures will stay in the low 100s with feel like temperatures anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees and dangerous heat will be continuing into Sunday as well.

Here is the light at the end of the tunnel as we will see storms move into our area on Monday, We are under a marginal threat for storms here at home with the main threat being damaging winds.

With those storms rolling through we will finally cool off to below-average temperatures by the middle of the week.

Our dangerous summer heat wave looks to be ending.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen as it gets into an environment that favors it allowing it to grow to major hurricane strength by Monday.

Currently, Franklin is the second hurricane of the 20203 Atlantic season, with winds of 75 mph with a pressure of 989 mb.

This storm looks to stay away from the East Coast but will bring dangerous waves to the coast of the Carolinas as it nears that area. The Island of Bermuda needs to keep a close eye on this storm as it will be near major hurricane strength as it approaches the Island.

Other than this storm we are watching 3 other areas of development with one being in the Gulf of Mexico.

The other main concern is that there is an area of development inside the Gulf of Mexico and it is just off the Yucatan Peninsula. Within the next couple of days, we could see our next named storm move to the Florida panhandle. Models have a good handle on it but we still are not too certain where exactly this storm will be heading.

There are still two other areas of development that we will be watching but they are fairly low.

Here is the light at the end of the tunnel as we will see storms move into our area on Monday, We are under a marginal threat for storms here at home with the main threat being damaging winds.

With those storms rolling through we will finally cool off to below-average temperatures by the middle of the week.

Our dangerous summer heat wave looks to be ending.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen as it gets into an environment that favors it allowing it to grow to major hurricane strength by Monday.

Currently, Franklin is the second hurricane of the 20203 Atlantic season, with winds of 75 mph with a pressure of 989 mb.

This storm looks to stay away from the East Coast but will bring dangerous waves to the coast of the Carolinas as it nears that area. The Island of Bermuda needs to keep a close eye on this storm as it will be near major hurricane strength as it approaches the Island.

Other than this storm we are watching 3 other areas of development with one being in the Gulf of Mexico.

The other main concern is that there is an area of development inside the Gulf of Mexico and it is just off the Yucatan Peninsula. Within the next couple of days, we could see our next named storm move to the Florida panhandle. Models have a good handle on it but we still are not too certain where exactly this storm will be heading.

There are still two other areas of development that we will be watching but they are fairly low.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.