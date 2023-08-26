Weather Alert Day: Excessive heat Saturday and all eyes on the tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After record heat on Friday, excessive heat follows us into the weekend. Highs for Saturday will reach the low 100s...challenging the record high in Meridian of 104 degrees that was set in 1943. Plus, it’ll remain humid, so heat indices of 110-115 are expected. This type of heat can stress your body if you’re not careful. Make sure that you continue to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Isolated showers are possible on Saturday afternoon, and it would be refreshing if some rain found you. However, by Sunday afternoon, rain chances increase to more of a scattered coverage. The infamous “heat dome” will have settled back west across the Southern Plains, and a broad surface low pressure area moves into our area along a stalled boundary. It’ll still be dangerously hot (especially if your area doesn’t get rain)...with highs around 100 degrees.

Monday, showers & storms look likely affiliated with the stalled frontal boundary and an upper disturbance. Highs will remain closer to the average. Then, the frontal boundary will move south of us as a “cool” front by Tuesday evening...leading to even cooler temps for the rest of the week (highs near 90 degrees). This same boundary will be affiliated with an upper-level trough of low pressure that could possibly steer a Gulf disturbance towards Florida by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. For more details about the tropics, click this link: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

