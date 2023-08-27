14th annual Sporting Clays for Character event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Even in the 100+ degree weather, Sporting Clays for Character saw 31 teams come out to Camp Binachi for their annual shooting event.

The Choctaw Area Council holds the event every year to help raise money for Boy Scouts of America.

“No scout can say that they can’t participate because of money,” said James Hulgan, Scout Executive CEO. “We’ll make sure that every scout has the opportunity to participate.”

The money raised also supports Boy Scouts’ character education and leadership development skills.

Teams of four were able to sign up for the event. The course consisted of two flights spanning two days, with the teams competing for the top prizes.

